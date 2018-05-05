Walleyes and panfish ready in southern Wisconsin for opener

Anglers looking to land some big fish in central and southern Wisconsin have plenty of options this weekend. Delafield based fishing guide Mike Smith says anglers in central and southern Wisconsin should be ready for some excellent panfishing this weekend. “Crappies spawn with temperatures in the low 60’s so they’re getting ready to make their […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.