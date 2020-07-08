WalletHub study: Wisconsin has 2nd fewest Coronavirus restrictions

Wisconsin has some of the loosest COVID-19 restrictions in the nation. That’s according to findings from the personal-finance website WalletHub. “Right now, Wisconsin has the second fewest COVID-19 restrictions. It’s second only to South Dakota, which is one of the state’s that never closed.” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. Some states have paused their reopening […]

