Wallace, Jason L. Age 47 of Camp Douglas
Jason L. Wallace, age 47, of Camp Douglas died on Friday April 28, 2023, at his residence of an apparent heart attack. Jason was the son of Tommy L. and Elizabeth J (Cunningham) Wallace in the Vernon County Hospital in Viroqua, WI on February 6, 1976. Jason was a 1994 graduate of Viroqua High School. After high school Jason entered the U.S. Army and served 3 years, stationed in Georgia. After his military service he drove truck for 14 years, and was currently employed by Brunner Mfg. in Elroy, WI.
Jason loved his companion of 13 years, Sara Faulkner, they have 3 children: Jacee 8YO, Spencer 6YO, and Justyn 4YO. Jason enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle. He was a jack of all trades, a Mr. Fix It, he did most vehicle repairs and home repairs. He loved to tinker with things in the garage. Jason enjoyed playing his OLD video games with his kids. He liked to play Bakugans with his son Spencer, putting puzzles together with daughter Jacee, and wrestling on the floor with his son Justyn.
Jason is survived by his girlfriend companion Sara Faulkner and their children Jacee, Spencer, and Justyn all of Camp Douglas, his parents Tommy and Elizabeth Wallace of Cashton, WI, his siblings Brenda (Rob) Zimmer of Norwalk, WI, Jennifer Wallace of Kendall, WI, and Brian (Jes) Wallace of Viola, WI, his nieces Tiffany miles (Zakk Ryzek), Aerin and Kady Wallace, great niece Zoey Reyzek, his nephew Dylan Wallace, his girlfriend’s mother Rosea Faulkner of Prairie du Chien, WI, his brother-in-law Danny (Sara) Miles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lucy and Mark Cunningham and Edith and Almond Wallace, his girlfriend’s father Joe Faulkner, uncles William Cunningham, Pete Wallace, Carl Wallace, and Sam Wallace, his aunt Rose Everson.
Relatives and Friends are invited to a visitation at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd.) New Lisbon on Wednesday May 3 from 2:00P.M. until 4:00P.M. when the funeral service starts at 4:00P.M. Full Military Honors will be held following the service. His remains will be laid to rest at a later date in the Brewster Cemetery. Lunch will be served following the service. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM
