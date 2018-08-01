Walking Late at Night Under the Influence Leads to Arrest of Necedah Man

A 32 year old Necedah man is facing two counts of Felony Bail Jumping after walking late at night wearing dark clothing. On July 29th Juneau County Authorities received a call from someone saying they nearly hit a man walking in the road late at night. The caller said he was wearing dark clothes and hard to see. Authorities made contact with the suspect identified as Justin Heller. Heller told authorities he was just trying to walk north and get out of Juneau County. The deputy could smell an odor of intoxicants on Heller. Part of Heller’s bond was to remain Absolute Sobriety at all times. Heller submitted a breathalyzer test that showed a .183 blood alcohol content. Heller was taken to the Juneau County Jail. Heller complained that he was a grown adult and should be able to consume alcohol.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.