Walker’s administration secretary leaving

Governor’s Scott Walker’s Department of Administration secretary is stepping down. Walker’s office announced Thursday that Secretary Scott Neitzel will be leaving the agency on March 2, nearly two years after he first took the job. He will be replaced by Public Service Commission Chairwoman Ellen Nowak, who has a law degree from Marquette University and […]

