Walker would be ‘shocked’ if Ryan doesn’t run

Governor Scott Walker does not believe what he calls “crazy” speculation that House Speaker Paul Ryan plans to retire in 2018. Speaking to reports in Madison Friday, Walker said he talked to the Janesville Republican after Politico reported this week that Ryan is considering an exit from Congress next year. “I asked him if the […]

