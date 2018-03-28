Walker won’t appeal to state Supreme Court – could set special elections Thursday

Governor Scott Walker will not appeal to the state Supreme Court, on an appeals court’s denial of his request for 8 more days to call special elections in two vacant legislative seats. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Second District Appellate Court Judge Paul Reilly on Wednesday dismissed Walker’s argument that the court should allow […]

Source: WRN.com

