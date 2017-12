Walker will deliver State of the State January 24

Governor Scott Walker will deliver his State of the State address on January 24th. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate President Roger Roth sent a letter to the governor Thursday, inviting him to give his annual speech to a joint session of the Legislature. It will be his eighth State of the State speech since […]

Source: WRN.com

