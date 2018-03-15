Walker wants special session on school safety

Governor Scott Walker is calling the Wisconsin Legislature into special session to consider a school safety package. Walker’s proposals include a $100 million grant program to pay for school security upgrades. The Governor’s office issued a press release on Thursday, a day after thousands of student in Wisconsin and across the nation staged a classroom […]

