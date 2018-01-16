Walker wants action this year on juvenile corrections reforms

Governor Scott Walker has changed his mind about when to make changes to the state’s juvenile corrections system. The governor on Tuesday morning released a statement urging lawmakers to pass legislation this year that would overhaul how young offenders are housed and receive treatment. The move would push up the time table for overhauling the […]

Source: WRN.com

