Walker unleasehes tweets aimed at protesting NFL players

The Governor unleashes a tweetstorm aimed at protesting NFL players. Colin Kaepernick and other players have repeatedly stated that taking a knee is not meant to disrespect the flag or armed services members, but to protest police treatment of minority communities. That didn’t stop Governor Scott Walker from going on Twitter Thursday, to call on […]

Source: WRN.com

