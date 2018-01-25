Walker Touts Importance of Ag in 'State of State' Speech

After addressing farmers at the annual Ag Day at the Capitol in Madison on Wednesday, Governor Scott Walker announced new initiatives to bolster the state’s farm sector and then stressed to lawmakers in his State of the State Address that agriculture is a vital part of Wisconsin’s economy.

Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com

