Walker to make re-election year argument in State of State
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Gov. Scott Walker will use his State of the State speech Wednesday to outline an election-year set of priorities built on some long-held Democratic priorities, including guaranteeing insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, while…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- The Latest: Last accuser speaks at Nassar hearing3 hours ago
- With tough election ahead, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker gives 'state of the state&apos...3 hours ago
- Iowa county pilots pretrial tool for jail release3 hours ago
- ‘Ice coming at us like lava’: Ice shoves crash into shore3 hours ago
- The Latest: Democrats say Walker will avoid issues3 hours ago
- Walker to make re-election year argument in State of State3 hours ago
- Rosendale cougar sighting confirmed by DNR3 hours ago
- Former Hillsboro and Wonewoc resident, Mark Anderson Convicted3 hours ago
- PolitiFact: Fact-checking preview of Scott Walker's State of the State3 hours ago
- Robbery and Vehicle Stolen in Sparta3 hours ago
- Governor Walker to highlight rural school funding, healthcare and juvenile prisons in Stat...3 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids man sentenced in killing of wife’s lover4 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.