Walker pushing welfare reform package
Governor Scott Walker is calling a special session of the Legislature to take up a package of welfare reform bills. The Republican governor has scheduled stops around the state on Thursday to promote the Wisconsin Works for Everyone welfare reform legislation authored by Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Senator Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield). “We want to […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Appointment of former dairy lobbyist to lead Wisconsin environmental unit comes under fire2 hours ago
- Walker proposes Wisconsin welfare overhaul package2 hours ago
- Scott Walker calls special session on bills making changes to welfare programs2 hours ago
- Banker survey suggests economy remains slow in rural areas3 hours ago
- Mason City police partner with mental health officials3 hours ago
- Wisconsin fumbles fixes for teen suicide. It's time to hear students' pleas.3 hours ago
- VIDEO: Drone rescues teens at sea3 hours ago
- Amazon picks 20 finalists for its second headquarters4 hours ago
- Streetwise: Kwik Trip expands West Grand Avenue property in Wisconsin Rapids4 hours ago
- Area High School Varsity Sports Schedule for Thursday 1/18/187 hours ago
- Southern Door Wrestling looks to rebound against Peshtigo on 104.1 WRLU7 hours ago
- Wisconsin State Sports for Thursday 1/18/187 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.