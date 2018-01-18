Walker pushing welfare reform package

Governor Scott Walker is calling a special session of the Legislature to take up a package of welfare reform bills. The Republican governor has scheduled stops around the state on Thursday to promote the Wisconsin Works for Everyone welfare reform legislation authored by Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Senator Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield). “We want to […]

Source: WRN.com

