Walker plans election announcement in November

Republican Governor Scott Walker’s campaign is gearing up for his expected reelection bid, which he says in a fundraising announcement will be officially announced during the first full week of November. Walker’s campaign posted a video online Wednesday that features images of the governor jogging and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, while he talks about […]

Source: WRN.com

