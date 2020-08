Walker nominates Pence as RNC opens

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker nominated Vice President Mike Pence, as the Republican National Convention got underway in Charlotte, North Carolina Monday morning. In making the nomination, Walker made a specific appeal to 2nd amendment rights and support for law enforcement, just hours after a Black man was shot by police in Kenosha. “He will […]

Source: WRN.com







