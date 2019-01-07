Walker Moves From Governor’s Mansion To Downtown Milwaukee Condo

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker says he and his wife, Tonette, will live in a downtown Milwaukee condo after they move out of the governor’s mansion today (Monday). Walker continued living in his Wauwatosa home after he was first elected eight years ago. He’s been living in the governor’s mansion on Lake Mendota in Madison since 2016. Incoming Governor Tony Evers has been living in a downtown Madison condo, but he and his wife, Kathy, moved into the governor’s mansion after his inauguration.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.