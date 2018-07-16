Walker met woman charged with being covert Russian agent
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A woman who reportedly attended Gov. Scott Walker’s presidential campaign launch event in 2015 and posted a picture of herself with him has been charged with being a covert agent for Russia inside the U.S.
Source: WAOW.com
