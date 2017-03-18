Walker joins opposition to Trump Great Lakes funding cut

Some bipartisan push back on an element of the president’s budget that impacts Wisconsin. Governor Scott Walker has joined a bipartisan coalition of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation has urged President Donald Trump not to cut funding for the Great Lakes that he’s proposing to eliminate. Trump’s budget released this week would eliminate all funding for the […]

