Walker hopes Kleefisch will run for governor in 2022

Former Governor Scott Walker is not planning to run for governor in 2022 — but he has his preferred Republican candidate “I personally hope Rebecca Kleefisch runs for governor,” Walker said during a WisPolitics event at the Milwaukee Press Club on Tuesday. “I think she would win, and I think she would be a helluva […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.