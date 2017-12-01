Walker declines to comment on sexual assault allegations against Trump, Franken
Governor Scott Walker says he’s not going to comment on recent sexual assault allegations that have targeted elected officials, even though he has previously called on Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore to drop out of the race. Walker previously joined many Republicans who said Moore should drop out, following accusations that he had sexually […]
Source: WRN.com
