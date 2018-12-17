Walker Could Be Next Secretary Of Interior

When President Donald Trump names a new Secretary of the Interior this week, he could pick Wisconsin’s outgoing governor. Bloomberg is reporting Governor Scott Walker is on the shortlist for the cabinet position. Secretary Ryan Zinke says he is leaving at the end of the year. The Interior Secretary leads the federal agency which manages most federal lands. Walker has told reporters he has received several job offers, but the Republican says he wants to stay in Wisconsin.

Source: WRJC.com





