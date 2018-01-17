Walker, Claire Thomas, age 86 of Madison

Claire Thomas Walker, 86 of Madison, WI, passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Tomah Memorial Hospital in Tomah, WI.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 21st from 4-7pm at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W Pearl St) in New Lisbon, WI. A Masonic Lodge service will be at 6:30pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 22nd at 11:00am at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church (215 Douglas St) Camp Douglas, WI, with Rev. Jeff Ruetten officiating. Burial will follow in the Camp Douglas Village Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com

