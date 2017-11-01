Walker calls special election in 58th Assembly District

Governor Scott Walker has ordered a special election to be held to fill the seat of a state lawmaker who died suddenly last month. Walker on Wednesday signed an executive order for a special election in the 58th Assembly District, which is now vacant following the October 3 death of Bob Gannon. The district is […]

Source: WRN.com

