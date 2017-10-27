The eighth annual Walk For Justice was held Friday outside the Brown County Courthouse. It calls for the exoneration of six men convicted in 1995 of the 1992 murder of Tom Monfils in a Green Bay paper mill. (Oct. 27, 2017)

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com

