Waite, Velna Irene Age 86 of Adams

Velna Irene Waite, age 86, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Velna was born September 24, 1937 in Portage, Wisconsin to Lee and Emma (Vondrak) Dye. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1956. Velna married Ronald John Waite Sr. on April 20, 1956 in Adams. She worked at the Adams County Moundview Hospital as a nurse and later at Castle Rock Container before she and Ron purchased and owned Ron’s Body Shop for many years. Following retirement, she spent many years actively working in and around the community.

Velna enjoyed the outdoors, taking care of her animals, gardening, and attending a good rummage sale. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was known to carve their names into pumpkins she grew.

Velna was preceded in death by her parents: Lee and Emma Dye; husband, Ronald Waite Sr.; sisters: Lucille Duir, Violet Premo, Vivian (Roger) Weir; brothers: Leonard (Bobbie) Dye and William (Elka) Dye; son, Randall (Diane) Waite; and daughter, Debra Waite.

She is survived by her son, RJ (Janet) Waite Jr.; daughters: Krystal (Rick) Roenneburg and Sonya Waite Johnson; 16 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.