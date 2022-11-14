Waite, Ronald J. Age 84 of Adams

Ronald J. Waite Sr., age 84, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Ronald was born October 21, 1938, in Portage, Wisconsin to William and Viola (Jarrett) Waite. He was raised and lived in Adams County where he was married to Velna (Dye) Waite since 1956 and where he owned and operated Ron’s Body Shop for many years.

Ron enjoyed being outdoors, trout fishing, ice fishing, and pan fishing for northerns. He enjoyed growing beautiful plants in his greenhouse and growing pumpkins in his garden for his grandkids. As a beekeeper, he made great tasting honey. Ron was also known for his 25 years of late model racing. During his lifetime, he became a three-time track champion on the A-F Speedway Track.

Ron was preceded in death by his son: Randall Waite, daughter: Debra Waite, grandsons: Jeremy Walker & Jacob Zimmerman, and granddaughter: Patricia “Patty” Waite.

Survivors include his wife: Velna Waite; children: Ronald J. Waite Jr. “R.J” (Janet (Kilps) Waite), Sonya Jean Johnson-Waite & Krystal Lyn Roenneburg (Rick); 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; siblings: Christine (Art) Sebastiani, Marlea “Lee” (Darrell) McCollam & David (Linda) Waite, and daughter-in-law: Diane (Ravenscroft) Waite.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

