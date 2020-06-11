Wagner, Robert Stanley age 84 of Grand Marsh

Robert Stanley Wagner, age 84, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed Monday, June 8, 2020.

Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Saint Methodius Catholic Cemetery. Rev. Janet Ruark will officiate.

Source: WRJC.com







