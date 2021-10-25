Wagner, Harvey J. Age 83 of Adams-Friendship

Harvey J. Wagner, 83, of Adams-Friendship, Wisconsin passed away on October 21, 2021 after several months of battling leukemia. Harvey was born in Grand Marsh, Wisconsin on April 10, 1938 to Stanley and Edna Wagner. Harvey graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1956 and UW Platteville in 1960 with a degree in Agriculture. On June 23, 1962, he married the love of his life, Beverly Knitter, and together they celebrated 58 years of marriage. He spent five years teaching at Adams-Friendship High School, and after that was a traveling salesman for nine years. In 1967 he was elected to the Board of Directors of Grand Marsh State Bank which began Harvey’s career in banking; in 1976 he became the president of the bank where he remained until retiring in 2016. As a second career, Harvey stayed connected to his farming roots by purchasing the family farm from his parents and cultivated it into Wagner Farms Inc. It could be said that Beverly and the family farm were the two loves of his life.

Harvey exemplified his motto, “Give back to your community more than you take.” He was a part of the Adams County Economic Development for over 35 years, on the Moundview Memorial Hospital Board for 22 years, and a charter member of the Moundview Golf Course. He was also a member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Adams-Friendship Area Education Foundation, and the Knights of Columbus. Staying true to his faith, Harvey was a contributing member of both Pilot Knob and Saint Joseph’s Catholic Churches. With exception to the years 2020 and 2021, Harvey attended and helped manage every “Corn and Tater Festival” (a celebration of the local farming community) held in Grand Marsh Wisconsin since the festival’s inception in 1963.

Harvey enjoyed many outdoor activities including camping, golfing, hunting deer with close family, and fishing in Canada with close friends. He was a long-time Badger football season ticket holder, often giving tickets away or asking friends to join him at a game. Indoors, he loved playing cards, bowling, and watching NASCAR. Besides his grandchildren, his pride and joy was a forest green Chevy pickup truck purchased brand new by his father, Stanley in 1948 and restored to new condition by Harvey in 2016.

Someone very close to the family shared that “Harvey gave the best hugs, so big and strong that you knew he really meant it”. Harvey was a very sentimental, kind-hearted, and generous person, which helped him develop many wonderful friendships over the years. He gave countless donations of time and treasure to countless people, organizations, and charities throughout his life. May he rest in peace knowing that he gave so much more to the world than he ever took from it.

Survivors include Harvey’s wife, Beverly; his three children, Rochelle (Jorg) Brendel, Mark (Laurie) Wagner, and Perry (Carrie) Wagner; his five grandchildren: Marina, Nikolas, Oliver, Henry, and Joey; his three sisters: Mary Golz, Jean (Jim) Hilliard, and Alice Parr; his brother-in-law, Allan Klaus; his sister-in-law, Maggie Wagner; and many loved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved communities of Adams, Friendship, and Grand Marsh Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Wagner; his brothers-in-law, Charles Parr and Vern Golz; and his sister-in-law, Mary Jo Klaus.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 28 from 9:00-11:00 AM at St Joseph’s Catholic Church with mass to follow. The family requests that you please wear a mask to the church or elect to attend Harvey’s burial and celebration of life in early summer of 2022.

Memorials may be directed in Harvey’s memory to Gunderson Hospital Foundation, Adams-Friendship Fine Arts Center, or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.

