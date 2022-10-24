Wagner, Amanda Rose Age 38 of Friendship

Amanda Rose Wagner passed away peacefully on October 19, 2022, at the age of 38.

Loving daughter to Nicholas J. Wagner (Judith-deceased), Beloved sister of Nicholas E. Wagner (Brenda), and Loving Aunt to her niece, Charlotte. She leaves behind her son, Jackson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alcoholics Anonymous or the Humane Society would be appreciated.

A viewing will be held at Roseberry Funeral Home in Friendship at 4:30 – 6:30 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Adams – Friendship VFW Post 6279

172 N. Linden St – Adams, WI from 7:00-9:30 PM (608) 339-6818

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.