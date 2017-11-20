Wagenson, Sue C., age 72 of Camp Douglas

Sue C. Wagenson, 72, of Camp Douglas, died Saturday, November 18, 2017 at the Serenity House in Tomah.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2017, 11:00 A. M. at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 215 Douglas St. Camp Douglas. Pastor Jeff Ruetten will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 24, 2017 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online Condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com The family’s request the memorials be made to Tomah Serenity House and to the St. Stephen’s Church in Memory of Sue.

