Wagenaar, Joanne Margaretha (Novak) Age 80 formerly of Friendship
Joanne Margaretha (Novak) Wagenaar, age 80, passed into eternal life Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in West Palm Beach, FL. Interment will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship at a later date.
Joanne was born February 28, 1939, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Frank and Edythe (Roesecke) Novak. She graduated from Adams Friendship High School in 1956, and the University of Wisconsin in Madison with a Nursing degree in 1962.
Joanne married Jacob Wagenaar in 1983 in Friendship, WI. They moved to Canada, and visited Florida in the winters.
Joanne loved music all her life. At A-F HS, she was in the band and competed at the state level with her clarinet solos. She loved to travel, and went on many cruises. She was a successful nurse at various facilities in Milwaukee, Madison, Friendship, Minnesota, Canada, and Florida. She was an active follower of her A-F high school class of 1956, and attended many of the annual reunions. She was kept up to date with her life-long friends, Floyd Roberts and Donna Fallis.
Joanne was preceded in her death by her grandmother, Anna Lentz; mother, Edythe Machon; and Step-father, George Krapf (all from Friendship).
Survivors:
Brother: Tom Novak
Nieces: Lorraine Novak and Marisol Fitch
Nephew: Tom Novak, Jr
Grand-nephew: Parker Fitch
Source: WRJC.com
