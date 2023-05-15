Wafle, Edmund G. Age 80 formerly of Mauston & Oakfield

Edmund G. Wafle, age 80, formerly of Mauston & Oakfield, passed away on April 27, 2023.

Ed is survived by his two sons: Mark (Nicole) & Matt (Meredith); four grandchildren: Vienna, Dayne, Drake, Alice; four brothers & sisters: Veronica Nemitz, Laurence (Francie), Pat (Diane), Carolyn “Suz” (Bill) Wafle-Guenther; long-time friend Sue Becker, former wife Mary Sue Wafle.

Ed is preceded in death by mother Marcella, father George, and sister Joanne Grosklaus.

On June 9th at Holy Family Catholic Church in LaValle a celebration of Ed’s life will occur with a visitation from 9:00 – 11:00, followed by an 11:00 memorial service. In lieu of flowers please direct desired resources to the Oakfield Recreation Association, Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Ed was born on the family farm April 21, 1943. Upon graduating from Mauston High School in 1961, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966. Completing his service to his country, he graduated from UW- LaCrosse in 1970. Ed worked for Farm Credit Services for 30+ years as a loan officer and appraiser in the southeastern region of Wisconsin. Ed had a passion for building relationships within the farming community and took great joy in helping farmers finance their dreams.

Ed was always looking for ways to serve his community. Ed was elected to the Oakfield School Board from 1983 to 1996, serving as President for a number of years. He was also heavily involved in supporting sporting teams from coaching to membership in the Oakfield Recreation Association & Booster Club. Ed regularly attended and volunteered in various roles at St James Catholic Church. During his free time he could typically be found working in his garden supplying the entire neighborhood with produce.

Upon his retirement, Ed returned to the Mauston area and continued to serve his community. He contributed to numerous organizations in various roles including the LaValle Telephone Cooperative and Holy Family Catholic Church. He was elected to the Juneau County Board of Supervisors in 2007 where he focused primarily on financial and natural resource-related projects through 2021. Ed was a nature lover, spending significant time clearing trees and brush from his property, manicuring his wildflower prairie, ensuring the birds had plenty to eat and taking frequent trips to state and national parks. He loved attending his grandchildren’s activities, helping family and friends whenever possible, and enjoying a cold beer when the work was done.

A special thank you to the staff at Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center and The Grand Hills Castle for their loving care.

Ed positively impacted so many people and organizations during his lifetime of service, he will be greatly missed.

Source: WRJC.com







