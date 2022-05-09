Waddell, Shirley Ann Age 76 of Sparta & Formerly of Elroy
Shirley Ann Waddell, age 76 years, of Sparta and formerly of Elroy, died on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Mayo Health Systems in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Shirley was born on February 24, 1946 to Reuben and Olga (Nordmark) Madden at Mauston, Wisconsin. Shirley moved to Richmond, Illinois with her family at a young age. She married Numan “Shorty” Waddell on December 21, 1963 in Woodstock, Illinois, where they had three sons. Shirley and Shorty moved to Elroy, Wisconsin in 1976 to be in a more family friendly community.
She had a variety of jobs, including as a social worker, restaurant owner, food site manager, clerk/bookkeeper at Madden Petro and best of all, a referee between her sons.
Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. She was an avid collector of clown dolls and memorabilia, and loved to dress as a clown for her grand kid’s birthday parties. Most recently she has enjoyed being a member of the Hill Country Belles Red Hats.
Survivors include her husband, Shorty; sons, Russell (Lisa) Waddell of Menomonie, Randall (Diane) Waddell of Tomah and Ronald (Dawn) Waddell of Tomah; grandchildren, Jenna Waddell (Will Grunert), Jacob (Katie) Waddell, Amanda Waddell (Brandon Fulmer), Hannah (Anthony) LaMore, Seth (Danielle) Waddell, Josh Waddell (Kennedy Kerg) and Olivia Waddell (Eric Brandt); great grandchildren, Ryan LaMore, Ryker LaMore, Jackson Waddell, Liam Michael Fulmer and Sawyer Lynn Waddell and brother, Stanley (Olive) Madden of Phoenix, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Olga; sister, Mary Jean Garrity; brothers, George, Donald, Richard, Robert and John Madden; brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Shirley has always been a living keeper of the family history, knowing names, dates of birth and much more.
Memorial Services will be on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 12 noon at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy. Interment will be in the Plymouth Cemetery, rural Mauston. Please join the family for a luncheon at the American Legion Hall – 402 Franklin Street, Elroy following the interment. Visitation will be at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy on Friday, May 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
Source: WRJC.com
-
