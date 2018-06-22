Wachs drops out of gubernatorial race, eight Democrats remain

Another Democrat is dropping out of the race for Wisconsin governor. Eau Claire State Representative Dana Wachs got the support of only two-percent of Democratic voters in this week’s Marquette poll. “I have spent my life dedicated to serving my neighbors, friends, and the people of the great state of Wisconsin. That commitment led me […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.