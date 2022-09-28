W-C Wolves Sweep #7 Hillsboro to Keep Title Hopes Alive

The Wonewewoc-Center Wolves Volleyball team kept their conference championship hopes alive by sweeping #7 Hillsboro 3-0 Tuesday night by scores of 25-17, 25-22, and 25-21. Kelsey Justman led the way for the Wolves with 16kills and 3 blocks. Jaelyn Stowe had a pair of kills to go along with 26 assists for Wonewoc-Center who improves to 6-2 in Scenic Bluffs Conference Play. Camryn Hanson had 11 digs for the Hillsboro Tigers who fall to 6-2 in conference action.

