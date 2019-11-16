W.C. Kimball boat lost since 1891 discovered in Lake Michigan
The discovery of W.C. Kimball was announced this week with photos and videos documenting the details on social media, MLive reported.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- JoJo Siwa coming to Green Bay, rare 3-antlered buck spotted: Stories you loved16 hours ago
- A potential buyer for Green Lake’s Heidel House backed out due to ‘economic re...1 day ago
- Assisted living center workers charged with trafficking opiates in Kewaunee1 day ago
- 2019 Scenic Bluffs All-Conference Football Team1 day ago
- Another Vehicle Slides Off Roadway in Vernon County2 days ago
- OLIVIA LULICH, JUNEAU COUNTY 4-H YOUTH LEADER TO ATTEND 2019 NATIONAL 4-H CONGRESS IN ATLA...2 days ago
- Fed Survey: WI Farmland Values Trending Lower From Last Year2 days ago
- Wisconsin Dairies Honored for Reproduction Success2 days ago
- Discovery Farms Conference Slated for December2 days ago
- Badger volleyball team grabs sole possession of first place2 days ago
- Bucks hold off Bulls as Giannis goes off again2 days ago
- Yelich finishes second in NL MVP balloting2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.