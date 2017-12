Vukmir ‘looking at options’ following John Doe revelations

State Senator Leah Vukmir says she wants to know if staff at the former Government Accountability Board and investigators broke the law when they collected her emails and those of other conservatives and, if any did, she believes they should go to jail. The emails, along with chat logs, included personal emails sent between the […]

