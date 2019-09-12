Vukmir is a ‘no’ on running for Sensenbrenner’s house seat

Former state Senator Leah Vukmir will not run for the U.S. House. Vukmir lost a race for U.S. Senate to Democrat Tammy Baldwin last year, and has since taken a job with the National Taxpayers Union. In a statement, she said that’s allowed her to “enjoy some personal freedom.” She’s the third Republican to pass on […]

