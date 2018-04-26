Vukmir and Nicholson square off in first Republican Senate debate
There weren’t a lot of major policy differences shared during last night’s Republican Senate Debate, but feathers did get ruffled near the end. In her closing statements State Senator Leah Vukmir attacked Kevin Nicholson for his time as a Democrat. “We know more about Kevin’s track record as a Democrat than we do about his […]
Source: WRN.com
