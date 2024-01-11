Vruwink stresses focus on railroad crossing safety

Wisconsin Railway Commissioner Don Vruwink wants to highlight safety at rail crossings around the state. Vruwink briefed the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday “Because we’ve had 19 derailments in the state of Wisconsin this year, two major ones. We’ve had five deaths, we’ve had seven trespassing incidents. So things do happen. And it’s my job […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.