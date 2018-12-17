Voting rights groups file lawsuit against early voting restrictions

A group of voters rights groups has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to stop the state from cutting back on early voting. Citizen Action of Wisconsin Executive Director Robert Kraig says a previous ruling by Judge James Peterson striking down early voting restrictions is already on file. “If you have a legislature and a governor […]

