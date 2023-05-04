Voting has gotten harder in Wisconsin. Organizers have found ways to help
Two different research initiatives have documented the ways it’s now more difficult to vote in Wisconsin, from disparities in access to added barriers.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Here's where testing has located 'forever chemicals' in fish caught in Wisconsin waters
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM
Here are Wisconsin water bodies that have fish advisories for high levels of PFAS.
Republicans vote down attempt to prevent more investigations like Gableman voter fraud...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2023 at 6:02 PM
Republicans on the state's joint finance committee ended a bid to apply more oversight to investigations by the Legislature.
As outrage grows over Wausau teacher who used racial slurs, Asian community demands action
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM
The Wausau East situation has infuriated Asian Americans in Wausau, and raised concerns among those who hoped the city had moved beyond its struggles with inclusion.
Racist social media video featuring UW-Madison student sparks outrage, calls for expulsion
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2023 at 5:05 PM
More than 39,000 people have signed a petition calling for expulsion, an action UW-Madison said it cannot do.
Crandall, Bonnadean A. Age 101 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM
Gov. Tony Evers calls GOP bill to fund local governments inadequate, says he would veto...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2023 at 4:01 PM
"It is not enough resources," Evers said in the video statement issued minutes before lawmakers gathered for a public hearing on the proposed bill.
Will Trump skip the August Republican debate in Milwaukee? Scott Walker says that would...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM
Republicans are moving forward with planning for the Milwaukee debate, with the August date and criteria for candidates still to be announced.
Green Bay City Council OKs affordable-housing complex, 2 months after similar proposal...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2023 at 2:54 PM
Developer said University Avenue project will duplicate what was proposed for South. Military Avenue, which had 40 affordable-housing apartments.
Henry, Meryle Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 4, 2023 at 2:34 PM
