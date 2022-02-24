'Voters don't know where he's at': Tom Nelson turns sights on Democratic rival Mandela Barnes in U.S. Senate race
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson charges Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is “changing his positions” on key issues in Democratic U.S. Senate race.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin politicians, including Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, react to Russia's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 24, 2022 at 6:43 PM
Wisconsin's representatives in Congress have begun to speak out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Records: Suring High School nurse who helped strip-search students expressed concern, was...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2022 at 6:27 PM
The nurse told investigators she contacted her supervisor at a clinic the day after the superintendent directed her to help search students.
DA confirms case not reopened in Suring school strip search; school board meets to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2022 at 5:47 PM
The public will be able to make comments to the board at the next meeting on March 2. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the school building on 411 E. Algoma St.
A man spent 113 days in jail because Wisconsin couldn't find him a public defender. A...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on February 24, 2022 at 5:41 PM
Nhia Lee is just one of hundreds of inmates across Wisconsin who qualify for a public defender and have no hope of paying even a low cash bond.
Northeast Wisconsin's diversity and population explored through series 'Home is Here'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2022 at 5:06 PM
Our region's Hispanic, Black, Asian and Indigenous communities boomed in a decade.
WIAA Regional Quarter-Final Girls Basketball Scores from Wednesday 2/23
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2022 at 4:29 PM
Royall Girls Basketball Advances in Post Season by Downing Alma-Pepin
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2022 at 4:28 PM
8-year-old girl killed early Thursday in Oconto County crash in town of Abrams
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM
Oconto County Sherriff reported a pickup crashed into a ditch in Abrams, killing an 8-year-old while the driver and an 11-year-old had minor injuries.
