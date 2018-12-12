Voter Fraud Suspect Will Have Competency Evaluated

A 70-year-old Wausau man will have his competency evaluated before he goes to trial on voter fraud charges. A preliminary hearing for David Kitowski Tuesday was delayed until after the evaluation is completed. Kitowski is accused of submitting two absentee ballots in last month’s election bearing the name of his dead mother. She had died in January, but the ballots were mailed in April and August. Kitowski returns to Marathon County Circuit Court next month.

