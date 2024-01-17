Vos wants Supreme Court to reject Democrat maps

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is looking to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to adopt new legislative district maps that are constitutional. And the Republican leader said those submitted by Democrats are not. “I am waiting for the maps as they come on through the process,” Vos said during a Tuesday press conference. “But any fair reading […] Source: WRN.com







