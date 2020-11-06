Vos wants committee to investigate elections fraud conspiracy theories

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he wants a legislative committee to investigate conspiracy theories about elections fraud in Wisconsin. Speaker Vos said in a statement late on Friday that he’s concerned about stories about ‘mail-in ballot dumps’ and an ‘inefficiency of Milwaukee’s central counting of absentee ballots’. He wants the Assembly elections committee to investigate […]

