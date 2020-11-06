Vos wants committee to investigate elections fraud conspiracy theories
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he wants a legislative committee to investigate conspiracy theories about elections fraud in Wisconsin. Speaker Vos said in a statement late on Friday that he’s concerned about stories about ‘mail-in ballot dumps’ and an ‘inefficiency of Milwaukee’s central counting of absentee ballots’. He wants the Assembly elections committee to investigate […]
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to investigate election after Trump alleges fraud without...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 6, 2020 at 11:34 PM
Vos ordered the Assembly's committee overseeing elections to lead an investigation under a state statute that allows lawmakers to require testimony.
Wisconsin Republicans press Pennsylvania Trump supporters to return ballots after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 6, 2020 at 11:25 PM
Even as the president rails against counting valid votes, his team appeared to encourage illegal late voting in crucial Pennsylvania
White House task force warns Wisconsin faces more COVID deaths without a more robust plan...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 6, 2020 at 11:14 PM
One model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows between 5,000 and 6,900 lives could be lost to COVID-19 in Wisconsin by Jan. 1 if the virus spread doesn't slow down.
Packers fan ratings: Almost-perfect Rodgers gets almost-perfect score
by Packers News on November 6, 2020 at 10:55 PM
Rodgers got a rating of 4.7 after completing 25 of 31 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 34-17 victory.
Wisconsin announces end of extended unemployment benefits
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 6, 2020 at 10:53 PM
Wisconsin will no longer offer extended benefits for those who exhaust 39 weeks of regular and pandemic insurance after Nov. 7.
Computer errors, recalls and recounts: 5 recent times Wisconsin's elections were full of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 6, 2020 at 10:52 PM
When it comes to statewide elections, Wisconsin is all about the drama. Here are five examples from just the past decade.
Manitowoc County solar farm now powering thousands of homes in Wisconsin
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on November 6, 2020 at 10:47 PM
Two Creeks Solar Park features 500,000 solar panels than can power more than 33,000 homes.
In Wisconsin, Native American vote may have helped Biden top Trump in 2020 election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 6, 2020 at 10:27 PM
With an apparent narrow win for Biden in Wisconsin, the key to victory may have been the Native American vote.
