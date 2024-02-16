Vos says medical marijuana bill won’t pass this session

Medical marijuana is not happening in the current session of the Wisconsin Legislature. Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday he still thinks the bill could pass in the Assembly. “I’ve not had anybody come to me who was a supporter and say they’ve changed their position. But when we see that the Senate wants to have […] Source: WRN.com







