Vos says impeaching Justice Protasiewicz is not off the table

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says impeaching Wisconsin’s newest Supreme Court Justice is “absolutely not” off the table if she rules on legislative maps. Vos said Justice Janet Protasiewicz needs to recuse herself from lawsuits challenging those maps. “I’m not a lawyer, but the most important thing in our legal system is the ability to have […] Source: WRN.com







