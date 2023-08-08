Vos rejects Evers’ latest special session request

Governor Tony Evers has called a September 20 special session of the Wisconsin Legislature. At a Tuesday news conference in Milwaukee, the Democratic governor said he wants lawmakers to take up a $1 billion workforce development package, including $365 million to support child care providers. BREAKING: I’m calling a special session of the Legislature to […] Source: WRN.com







